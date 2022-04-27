BBR Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Datadog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Datadog by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 285,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after buying an additional 27,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 699 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $110,323.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 286,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,928,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 164,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,214. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,738.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

