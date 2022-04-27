BBR Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.65.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. 2,721,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,572,305. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $358.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

