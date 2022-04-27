BBR Partners LLC Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,956,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.84. 107,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,058. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.88 and a 200 day moving average of $241.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

