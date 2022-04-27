Bean Cash (BITB) Market Capitalization Achieves $579,315.11

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 114% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 84.5% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $579,315.11 and $1,014.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,700,392,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

