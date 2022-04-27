Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €61.00 by Baader Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s previous close.

BC8 has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.29) target price on Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($67.74) price target on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bechtle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.13 ($84.01).

BC8 opened at €43.04 ($46.28) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €46.79 and a 200 day moving average of €55.02. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €40.82 ($43.89) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($74.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43.

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

