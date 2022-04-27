Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $593.70 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.390-$0.450 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

BHE stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.17. 6,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.32.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

