Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Best Buy worth $197,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

