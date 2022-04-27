BetterBetting Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $333,228.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (BETR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BetterBetting has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00100734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars.

