Beyond Finance (BYN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043075 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.91 or 0.07347278 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00049629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

