BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) to report $56.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.27 million. BGSF posted sales of $67.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $258.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.53 million to $260.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $279.46 million, with estimates ranging from $276.07 million to $282.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.82. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.30. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in BGSF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 71,585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

