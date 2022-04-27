Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

BNK traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614. Big Banc Split has a fifty-two week low of C$13.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.61.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

Big Banc Split Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.