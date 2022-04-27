BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.01. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 50,966 shares.
The company has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 96.70%.
About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)
BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.
