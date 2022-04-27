BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.01. BIO-key International shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 50,966 shares.

The company has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 96.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BIO-key International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BKYI Get Rating ) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of BIO-key International worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.