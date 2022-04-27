Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Biogen worth $135,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,679,000 after acquiring an additional 158,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 552,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,436,000 after acquiring an additional 86,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.22. 10,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $235.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

