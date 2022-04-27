Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.44% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $39,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Shares of BHVN opened at $103.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

