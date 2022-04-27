Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.36. 165,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,729. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.43 and a one year high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

