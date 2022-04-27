Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCRX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 69,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

