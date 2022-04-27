Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up 1.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after buying an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,083,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,383,000 after purchasing an additional 194,848 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,836,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,520,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,178,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,814,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,836,000 after purchasing an additional 336,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.90. 170,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

