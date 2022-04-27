Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after acquiring an additional 177,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in V.F. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,185,000 after purchasing an additional 262,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,321. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

