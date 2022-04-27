Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $22.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.30. 128,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,315. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $358.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.94.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.