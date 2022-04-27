BitBall Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $74,432.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

