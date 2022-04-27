bitCNY Reaches One Day Volume of $335,153.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $335,153.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,846.96 or 0.07326058 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050602 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

