Black Hills Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Black Hills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. 1,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

