Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

BXMT traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,575. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,337 shares of company stock worth $136,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.