Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $111,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE CMS opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.