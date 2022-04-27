Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 856 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $144.22 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.53.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

