Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.76 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

