Blue Whale EXchange 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,560.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a market capitalization of $38,797.43 and approximately $5,560.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00032423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00101018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

BWX is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,593,165 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Whale EXchange’s official website is www.bluewhale.foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

