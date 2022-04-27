BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Stock Price Down 2%

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.95 and last traded at C$18.97. Approximately 64,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 58,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.