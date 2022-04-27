BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE DHF remained flat at $$2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $3.77.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.