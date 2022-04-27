BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DHF remained flat at $$2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHF. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

