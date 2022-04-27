Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Declares Dividend of $1.83

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.8297 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDNNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

