Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Declares Dividend of $1.83

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.8297 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
