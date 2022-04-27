Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases New Stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,413,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.15% of Exscientia as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Exscientia Profile (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.