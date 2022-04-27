Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Purchases New Stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,413,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.15% of Exscientia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exscientia alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ EXAI opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Exscientia plc has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $30.38.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia Profile (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.