Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.
Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. 28,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08.
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
