Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. 28,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

