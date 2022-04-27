BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). BrainsWay posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,229. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 116,510 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

