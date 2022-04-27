Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.19

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 30280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,085.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.