BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $20.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BRCC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 16,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78. BRC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

