BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $20.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BRCC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. 16,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78. BRC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.