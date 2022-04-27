Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.18 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 90,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 67,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($107.53) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts expect that Brenntag SE will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

