Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.53. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 56,891 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69.
About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)
