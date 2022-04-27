Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.30

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.53. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 56,891 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

About Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY)

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.