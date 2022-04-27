Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 2,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 284,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Several analysts recently commented on BRLT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

