Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Increased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.58. The stock had a trading volume of 67,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

