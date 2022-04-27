Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.66. 950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

