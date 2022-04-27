Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.25 Million

Analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) to post sales of $262.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $280.00 million. Alkermes posted sales of $251.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ALKS traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,325. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.46 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Alkermes news, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,411 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,810,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

