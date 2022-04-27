Brokerages Anticipate Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Planet Labs PBC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Labs PBC will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Labs PBC.

PL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

NYSE PL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,546. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26. Planet Labs PBC has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $12.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

