Brokerages Anticipate Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.20 Million

Analysts expect that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will report $97.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the highest is $101.20 million. Points.com reported sales of $65.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points.com will report full-year sales of $458.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $487.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $535.82 million, with estimates ranging from $492.77 million to $578.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Points.com stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,607. Points.com has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $235.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points.com stock. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 726,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000. QV Investors Inc. owned about 4.86% of Points.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

