Brokerages Expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. Avient posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE AVNT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,783. Avient has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its stake in Avient by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,942,000 after purchasing an additional 875,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at $199,711,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avient by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,349,000 after purchasing an additional 352,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,801,000 after buying an additional 256,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

