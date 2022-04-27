Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the highest is $30.80 million. AxoGen reported sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $138.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $171.75 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AxoGen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 374,221 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 307,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

