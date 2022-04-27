Brokerages Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Brokerages expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.58 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Shares of BR stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.44. 372,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,612. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.