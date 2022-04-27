Brokerages Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) to Post -$0.46 EPS

Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Celldex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 367,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

