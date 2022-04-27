Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. CNO Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. 37,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,783. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

