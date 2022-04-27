Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will report $22.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.95 million to $23.10 million. eGain reported sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $91.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.92 million. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,627. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.18 million, a PE ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in eGain by 5.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in eGain in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

