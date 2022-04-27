Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.90). Immunic reported earnings of ($1.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Immunic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Immunic by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 17.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX stock remained flat at $$7.87 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $219.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.81. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

